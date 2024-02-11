Amit Shah gives ‘winning formula’ to Karnataka BJP to sweep all 28 Lok Sabha seats with ally JDS in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given state leaders a “winning formula” for the Lok Sabha elections to win all 28 seats in Karnataka in alliance with JD(S), by converting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity into votes, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said on Sunday (February 11). He said that there has not been discussion on the selection of candidates in the meeting and the seat-sharing formula between both parties will be held at “Delhi level”. Shah held meetings with state BJP core committee members and leaders of the party's Mysuru cluster during his visit to the state.

The party's Mysuru cluster consists of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segments.

What did Amit Shah tell state leaders?

"Amit Shah's Mysuru visit was successful...He said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls the situation is favourable for the NDA to win all 28 seats in Karnataka. He gave suggestions regarding our plan of action in converting Narendra Modi's popularity into votes, and said efforts should be made to increase votes by 10 per cent in every booth," Vijayendra said.

He said that all leaders who attended the meeting are confident that if Shah’s plan of action is implemented effectively at the booth level, the BJP and JD(S) can win all Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"We too have assured him (Shah) that we will work together unitedly as per his guidance," he said, adding that the senior party leader's visit has instilled enthusiasm among party workers and leaders.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP had won 26 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka, including that of Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent supported by the party from Mandya.

The Congress and the JD(S) had secured just one seat each.

The JD(S), which is now in alliance with BJP, had then contested the Lok Sabha polls together with the Congress.

Seat-sharing between BJP and JD(S)

Responding to a question on seat sharing between the BJP and the JD(S), Vijayendra said, "It will be discussed by state leaders of the party and leadership of both parties at Delhi level. No discussions have happened today about it. However, Shah has given a message that everyone has to work together, irrespective of who the candidate is."

Stating that Shah has given suggestions about formulating an action plan, he said it cannot be shared with the media.

"By implementing his suggestions, we will show the results," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

