PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid greetings to people on Wednesday, praying the festival spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace. Eid is being celebrated in Kerala and Ladakh today, while it will be celebrated in the rest of the country on April 11.

In a post on X, he said, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this occasion further spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Chief Minister said that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of happiness and harmony.

"This festival not only strengthens social unity but also enhances the feeling of brotherhood among people. This festival conveys a message of peace and harmony," he said.

CM Yogi said that on the occasion of Eid, everyone should pledge to strengthen goodwill and social harmony.

President Murmu greetings on Eid

President Droupadi Murmu greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. In her message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.

She said that this festival marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan and gives us the message of love and brotherhood.

"This festival promotes unity, forgiveness and charity. Eid is the occasion to help the poor and deprived people and share our happiness with them. This festival motivates us to lead a peaceful life and work for the prosperity of the society. On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, let us spread the feelings ​​of love, kindness and compassion," she said.

Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan. Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month. Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.

