Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on April 11 across country: Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on Thursday, April 11. This was announced by Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari. The moon was not visible today, hence the festival of Eid will be celebrated on April 11 across the country," he stated. The official confirmation relies on the sighting of the crescent moon on the last night of Ramadan. This tradition emphasises the significance of the lunar calendar in Islam.

The precise date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. While the Gregorian calendar follows a solar year of 365 days, the Islamic calendar consists of 12 months of 29 or 30 days each, totalling either 354 or 355 days in a year. As a result, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr shifts by approximately 10-12 days each year in relation to the Gregorian calendar.