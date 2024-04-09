When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2024? Know date, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Date, history, significance and more

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’, is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations observed by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, and begins with the sighting of the new moon. In 2024, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10th or Thursday, April 11th, but the exact date may vary depending on the lunar calendar.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Date

The precise date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. While the Gregorian calendar follows a solar year of 365 days, the Islamic calendar consists of 12 months of 29 or 30 days each, totalling either 354 or 355 days in a year. As a result, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr shifts by approximately 10-12 days each year in relation to the Gregorian calendar.

While calculations suggest Eid al-Fitr could fall on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024, the official confirmation relies on the sighting of the crescent moon on the last night of Ramadan. This tradition emphasises the significance of the lunar calendar in Islam. If the moon isn't sighted on April 9th, Muslims will look for it again on April 10th, pushing Eid al-Fitr to Wednesday, April 11th.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: History

Eid-ul-Fitr holds deep religious and cultural significance in Islam. It commemorates the conclusion of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset as an act of worship and reflection. The fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, which are the fundamental acts of worship obligatory for all Muslims.

The history of Eid-ul-Fitr dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad, who established it as a celebration after fasting during the month of Ramadan. It is said that the Prophet Muhammad would fast during Ramadan and encourage his followers to do the same. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the joyous occasion when Muslims break their fast and come together in prayers, feasts, and festivities.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Observance and traditions

The celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr typically begin with the special congregational prayers known as the Eid Salah, held early in the morning. Muslims gather at mosques or open grounds to perform these prayers, which are followed by a sermon. It is customary for Muslims to dress in their finest attire, often new clothes, for the occasion.

After the prayers, families and friends come together to enjoy festive meals and exchange gifts. Charity, known as Zakat al-Fitr, is another integral aspect of Eid-ul-Fitr, where Muslims give to those in need to ensure everyone can partake in the celebrations. Sweet dishes and desserts are often prepared and shared among loved ones, symbolising the sweetness of community and brotherhood.

