Lamb Ouzi to Banno Kebab: 5 delectable recipes for Eid-al-Fitr 2024 celebration

Eid-al-Fitr, also known as Eid-ul-Fitr, is the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims around the world. It is a time to come together with family and friends, exchange gifts and share delicious meals. One of the most anticipated aspects of Eid is the wide variety of traditional dishes that are prepared to commemorate this special occasion. From savoury curries and biryanis to sweet treats like sheer khurma and baklava, Eid dishes are a feast for the senses.

Now, to satisfy your taste buds on Eid, the renowned chefs from American Pistachio Growers and Radisson Blu Noida have curated a few delectable recipes.

LAMB OUZI by Executive Chef Sachin Malik

2 kg Fresh labneh

150 ml Sunflower oil

100 gms Tomato paste

Salt to taste

White Pepper to taste

20 gms Ginger powder

20 gms Cardamom powder

20 gms Turmeric powder

10 gms Saffron

6-8 Piece Of Lamb Shanks (1200-1400 Gram )

For rice

2 kg White rice

10 kg Chopped garlic

50 gms Ghee

1 kg Minced lamb

200 gms Onion, chopped

Salt to taste

10 gms White pepper

20 gms Seven spices

5 pieces Whole cardamom

4 pieces Cinnamon sticks

4 Boiled Eggs

200 Gram Brown Onions

Procedure

For Lamb ouzi marination

In a mixing bowl place the fresh labneh, corn oil, tomato paste, salt, white pepper, ginger powder, cardamom powder, turmeric powder and saffron.

Mix thoroughly until the ingredients are combined well.

Clean the lamb Shanks and place them in a container then add the marinade.

Allow to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours.

Place in new a container, add 2 litres of water in the container and cover with aluminium foil, place the container in the oven and roast for 4 hours at 300 degrees F.

The meat should become a reddish /brown colour.

For rice

First, put the rice in the bowl and keep it for half an hour in the hot water.

In a hot cooking pot place the ghee, cinnamon stick, whole cardamom, chopped onion, chopped garlic, and minced lamb, and stir the ingredients well.

Add white pepper, seven spices, and salt and mix for 3 minutes until the ingredients are combined well.

Strain the rice and mix with the ingredients for 4 minutes, and add hot water and cover. Also, Add half of the brown onions to it.

Put the pot on slow fire for 20 minutes until the rice is cooked (Use Dum Cook Technique).

After cooking serve on a big plate. Add the ouzi lamb to the rice and garnish with fried mix nuts, boiled eggs, the rest of the brown onions, some fresh mint and coriander.

PISTA AND MANGO SABUDANA KHEER by Chef Meghna

Ingredients

1 litre milk

4-5 cardamom

½ cup sabudana

Condensed milk

California Pistachio

2 Mangoes

Preparation

Take 1 litter of milk and bring it to a boil

Add 4-5 cardamom powder

Once the milk comes to a boil, add 1/2 cup soaked sabudana (soaked for 4-5 hours)

Let sabudana cook in milk till it becomes transparent

Lower the heat and add condensed milk as per your taste (I added 1/4 cup, you may add more)

Stir everything well

Add 1/4 cup blanched California Pista (take pista, keep in warm water for 20-30 minutes & then gently remove the skin)

Once the kheer comes to the right consistency, turn off the heat and bring it to room temperature

Then add 2 chopped mangoes; you may add mango pulp as well

Keep kheer in the fridge to chill

Enjoy this kheer chilled with some more pista and mango garnishing

BRAISED CHICKEN WITH SAVORY BUTTER SAUCE by Chefs Martin Yan and Sanjeev Kapoor

Yield

4 servings

Ingredients

12 ounces boneless chicken, sliced

Marinade

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Sauteed Mixture

1-1/2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

1/2 cup onion, diced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro stems, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder

3/4 cup tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon oyster-flavored sauce

2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce

1/4 cup half-and-half or heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 cup pistachio kernels, chopped

1/3 cup whole pistachios

Garnish

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped, or green onions

Instructions

For the marinade

Combine marinade ingredients in a bowl. Add the chicken; stir to coat. Set aside.

For the sauteed mixture

Heat a wok or stir-fry pan over medium-high heat until hot. Add oil, swirling to coat sides. Add the chicken; stir fry until browned, about 2 -3 minutes. Set aside.

Add ghee, onion and cilantro; sauté until onion begins to sweat and soften, about 3 minutes. Add ginger; sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add garam masala, cumin, coriander and five-spice; cook until fragrant, about 20 seconds. Add diced tomatoes, yoghurt, oyster-flavoured sauce and chilli garlic sauce. Reduce heat and let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Pour in half and half and sugar. Add chicken with juices and chopped pistachios; cook until sauce thickens, 3 -4 minutes.

For the garnish

Sprinkle with whole pistachios, and chopped cilantro / green onions.

PISTA NIMBU KEBAB by Chef Ashish Bhasin

Ingredients

1 kg Chicken (Boneless Thigh Pieces)

400 g California Pistachios

100 g Yellow chilli powder

50 ml Lemon juice

3 g Lemon zest

50 ml Cream

200 g Ghee

50 g White pepper powder

100 g Ginger and garlic paste

400 g Yoghurt (hung)

50 g Turmeric powder

1 no. Banana leaf

Salt to taste

Instructions

Cut the chicken into thin slices. Marinate it with a little lemon juice, salt & ginger garlic paste.

Keep the marinated chicken in the chiller for 1 hour.

Blanch pistachio kernels and ensure that all skin is removed. Then make a fine paste (paste should be thick)

Add pistachio paste, yoghurt, white pepper, yellow chilli powder, turmeric, lemon zest, salt and a little ghee to the marinated chicken. Mix well.

Now, wrap the marinated chicken in banana leaves.

Heat an Iron plate (tawa), put ghee and place the wrapped chicken in the ghee. Cook on slow flame till done.

Serve hot.

BANNO KABAB by Chef Subroto Goswami

Ingredients

200 g Chicken tikka

100 g Ginger garlic paste

50 g California Pistachios (kernels)

10 g Gram flour

5 g Garlic chop

15 ml Lemon juice

10 g Salt

5 g Garam masala

5 g Yellow chilli powder

5 g Coriander powder

20 g Hung curd

5 g Cardamom powder

5 Green chilli chop

5 g Coriander leaves

15 ml Milk

30 g Egg White beaten

10 ml Cream

5 g Chaat Masala

15 ml Mint Chutney

Instructions

First, marinate the chicken tikka with ginger-garlic paste and lemon juice.

Heat a pan, add oil, chopped ginger-garlic, green chilli and sauté for a minute.

Add gram flour, and spices and sauté for a few minutes.

Now add milk to the mixture and cook till it is dry. Keep the mixture aside for cooling. Add yoghurt to the mixture when it cools down.

Coat the marinated chicken with this mixture and leave it for at least 4 hours.

Beat egg white mixture till frothy. Add chopped pistachios, cream and fresh coriander to the mix.

Cook the marinated chicken in tandoor till half done. Coat the chicken with the egg white mixture and cook until fully done.

Serve hot with mint chutney.

Each dish is carefully prepared with special ingredients and techniques, making them rich in flavour and symbolism. Families often gather in the kitchen, working together to create these mouth-watering delicacies. These dishes not only nourish the body but also bring people closer together, strengthening the bonds of love and unity.

