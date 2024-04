Hyderabadi Haleem to Sheer Khurma: Recipes that promise delicious and satisfying Eid-al-Fitr dining experience

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Recipes that promise a delicious and satisfying Eid-al-Fitr dining experience.

Eid-al-Fitr is one of the most important celebrations for Muslims around the world, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. One of the most anticipated aspects of this joyous occasion is the special Eid Al Fitr dining experience. Families and friends gather together to share a delicious meal, breaking their month-long fast with a grand feast.

It's the season for gatherings with loved ones and friends when food is always the main course. Chef Kunal Kapur suggests classic delicacies like Hyderabadi Haleem and Sheer Khurma to make this event even more memorable and meaningful.

These recipes prepared with the right ingredients and cooked in healthy blended oil with a good balance of MUFA and PUFA, antioxidants and vitamins, promise a delicious and satisfying dining experience.

Hyderabadi Haleem | Preparation time: 2 hours & 20 mins

A traditional high-protein savoury recipe that packs a unique flavour and texture along with nutritional benefits.

Ingredients:

For Grains & Dals:

50gm or ½ cup of Broken Wheat (Dalia)

2 tablespoons of Barley (Jau)

1 tablespoon of split Bengal Gram (Chana dal)

1 tablespoon of skinless Black Gram (Urad dal dhuli)

1 tablespoon of skinless Moong Dal (Moong dal dhuli)

1 tablespoon of Red Lentils (Masoor dal)

5-6 nos. of Almond (Badam)

5-6 nos. of Cashew Nut (Kaju)

1 litre of Water

For Mutton Marination:

½ kg of Mutton

250gms of Mutton bones (optional)

Salt – to taste

1 teaspoon of Turmeric

1¼ tablespoon of Chili powder

1 teaspoon of Garam masala

1 teaspoon of Black Pepper powder

2 tablespoons of Ginger garlic paste

¾ cup or180 grams of Curd

For Cooking:

5 tablespoons of Ghee or 3.75 tablespoons of SaffolaGold Oil

2 nos. of Cinnamon stick (Dalchini)

8-10 nos. of Cardamom (Elichi)

8-10 nos. of Cloves (Laung)

10-12 nos. of Peppercorn (Kalimirch)

8-10 nos. of AllSpice (Kebab Chini)

2 teaspoons of Caraway seeds (Shahi Jeera)

½ cup of sliced Onion

2-3 nos. of slit Green chillies

Handful of Coriander leaves

Handful of Mint

Salt – as required

1 litre of Water

For Garnish:

Fried onions

Fried cashews

Mint and Coriander leaves

Steps to follow:

Take a deep-rested bowl and add the grains, dals and nuts in it. Wash and rinse them twice with water. Pour a litre of water and allow the mix to soak for at least an hour Put it to boil (including the water) and ensure the mix turns soft. Add more water while boiling, if required Once the mix is cooked, remove it from heat and rest it to cool. Then, pour it into a mixer grinder, grind it to a paste, and set it aside Take a deep-rested bowl, and put the meat and the bones in it. Add all the spices, salt, ginger garlic paste and curd over the meat and mix them well. Allow it to marinate for at least 30mins Heat ghee or Saffola Gold oil in a pressure cooker. Place cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, peppercorn, allspice, shahijeera and temper them. Then, add onions and fry them till golden brown Now, add the marinated meat and cook it on high heat for 15-20 minutes to ensure the meat absorbs all the flavours Add fresh mint and coriander leaves while cooking the meat, then pour water and close the cooker lid. Cook on high heat, until the cooker gives the first whistle. Then lower the heat, and cook the meat for another hour till it is soft and tender Post an hour, turn off the heat and allow the pressure cooker to sit for 10 mins. With a steady hand, release the steam and open the cooker lid. Take a ladle and scoop some of the oil or ghee floating on top of the meat onto a separate bowl Strain the meat from the curry and remove all the bones using a pair of tongs. Transfer the thin curry onto a kadhai and add the strained meat back into it. Use a masher to gently press the meat. No need to turn on the heat, at this stage Add the puréed mix to the meat curry and turn on the heat. Continue mashing the meat with the masher for 10 more minutes. Allow the meat porridge to come to a boil. Once it starts to release ghee from the mixture, check the salt seasoning and if needed, you can add a bit of ghee that was removed earlier Cook until the Haleem slides smoothly off the spatula. Arrange it on a serving plate and garnish it with fried onions, fried cashews, mint and coriander leaves to top up the savoury porridge. Serve it hot and drizzle some leftover ghee before serving

Sheer Khurma | Preparation time: 30 mins | Serves: 4

It is an easy-to-prepare and one of the most popular desserts that is nourishing and delicious in equal measure.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of Desi Ghee or 2.25 tablespoons of Saffola Gold oil

1 tablespoon of Almondette (Chironji)

1 tablespoon of chopped Pista

1 tablespoon of chopped Walnut

1 tablespoon of chopped Almond

5-7 nos of Dates (Chuara)

1 litre of Milk (full fat)

A pinch of Saffron

½ teaspoon of Cardamom powder

½ cup of Sugar

40 gms or a handful of Wheat Vermicelli (Semiyan)

Steps to follow:

Take a pan, and add 1½ tablespoons of ghee or a tablespoon of Saffola Gold oil. Add chironji, pista, almond, walnuts and dates and stir it Pour milk into the pan, then add saffron, cardamom powder and sugar into it. Keep stirring the mixture until the milk is reduced to half Take another pan, add the remaining ghee or Saffola Gold oil and fry the broken semiyan till lightly brown Pour the reduced milk over the semiyan and cook for another 8-10 mins. Keep an eye on the pan to see when the milk has reached desired the consistency Remove from heat and serve hot or cold Indulge in these traditional recipes and spice up your Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. So go ahead and feast upon these traditional delights, creating memorable moments with loved ones as you savour each delectable bite.

It is also a time for generosity and sharing, as families often invite neighbours and those in need to join in the celebration and partake in the dining experience.

(With IANS Inputs)

