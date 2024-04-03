Ramadan 2024: 5 tips to make juiciest chicken seekh kebabs at home for Iftar party

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 tips to make juiciest chicken seekh kebabs at home for Iftar party

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims around the world, is a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and community gatherings. One of the most anticipated aspects of Ramadan is the Iftar, the evening meal where fasting is broken. And what better way to break the fast than with delicious and nutritious homemade Chicken Seekh Kebabs? Not only are they a satisfying way to break your fast, but they also provide essential nutrients to nourish your body after a day of fasting. Here are five simple tips to ensure your Chicken Seekh Kebabs are both healthy and flavourful this Ramadan.

Choose Lean Chicken Meat

The foundation of any great Chicken Seekh Kebab is the meat. Opt for lean chicken breast or thigh meat, as it contains less fat and fewer calories compared to fattier cuts. Remove any visible skin and excess fat before mincing the chicken to create a leaner base for your kebabs.

Incorporate Nutrient-Rich Ingredients

Enhance the nutritional value of your Chicken Seekh Kebabs by incorporating nutrient-rich ingredients such as onions, garlic, ginger, and fresh herbs like cilantro and mint. These ingredients not only add flavour but also provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your health during fasting.

Use Whole Spices and Seasonings

For authentic flavour and aroma, use whole spices and seasonings to season your Chicken Seekh Kebabs. Toast whole cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and cloves before grinding them into a fine powder. Add freshly ground black pepper, garam masala, and a pinch of turmeric for a depth of flavour without adding extra calories or sodium.

Minimise Oil Usage

While a small amount of oil is necessary to prevent the Chicken Seekh Kebabs from sticking to the grill or pan, it's important to minimise the use of oil to keep them healthy. Instead of deep-frying, opt for grilling, baking, or air-frying methods to reduce the overall fat content. Brush the kebabs lightly with olive oil or use a non-stick cooking spray for a healthier alternative.

Serve with Fresh Salad and Yogurt Dip

Pair your homemade Chicken Seekh Kebabs with a refreshing side salad made with crisp lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and lemon juice for added hydration and fibre. Prepare a simple yogurt dip seasoned with chopped mint, garlic, and a pinch of salt to complement the kebabs and provide a cool contrast to the spices.

