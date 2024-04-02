Ramadan 2024: Lucknowi Kebabs to Kolkata's Biryani, 5 special Iftari dishes from different parts of India

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ramadan 2024: 5 special Iftari dishes from different parts of India

Muslims around the world are celebrating Ramadan, the month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. One of the most anticipated moments of each day during this holy time is Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast. Across India, Iftar is celebrated with a rich tapestry of flavours, each region offering its unique culinary delights. Whether it's the richness of Hyderabadi Haleem or the aromatic flavours of Kolkata's Chicken Biryani, each dish reflects the cultural diversity and culinary heritage of India, bringing people together in the joy of feasting and fellowship during this sacred month. Here are the five special Iftari dishes from different parts of India.

Lucknowi Galouti Kebabs

From the culinary capital of India, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, comes the melt-in-your-mouth Galouti Kebabs. Legend has it that these kebabs were created for a toothless Nawab who desired the taste of succulent meat. Made from finely ground meat (often lamb or beef) mixed with a blend of spices and tenderisers, these kebabs are then shaped into small patties and pan-fried until golden brown. Served with mint chutney and onion rings, Lucknowi Galouti Kebabs are a must-have for Iftar gatherings.

Hyderabadi Haleem

Hailing from the city of Hyderabad in Telangana, Hyderabadi Haleem is a hearty and flavourful dish that is a staple during Ramadan. Made with a blend of wheat, barley, lentils, and tender meat (usually chicken, mutton, or beef), Haleem is slow-cooked to perfection with a myriad of spices. Garnished with fried onions, chopped coriander, and a squeeze of lemon, this creamy and aromatic dish is a favourite among Iftar enthusiasts.

Kolkata's Chicken Biryani

In the bustling streets of Kolkata, West Bengal, Chicken Biryani takes centre stage during Ramadan evenings. This fragrant rice dish, layered with marinated chicken, aromatic spices, and caramelised onions, is cooked to perfection in a traditional Dum style, where it is sealed with dough and slow-cooked over a low flame. The result is a symphony of flavours and textures that tantalise the taste buds and leave diners craving for more.

Malabar Pathiri and Chicken Curry

From the coastal region of Malabar in Kerala comes the exquisite combination of Pathiri and Chicken Curry. Pathiri, a thin, unleavened rice bread, is served alongside a rich and aromatic chicken curry infused with coconut milk and spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. The delicate flavours of Pathiri perfectly complement the bold flavours of the Chicken Curry, making it a popular choice for Iftar feasts in Malabar households.

Delhi's Dahi Bhalla

Last but not least, we have Delhi's beloved Dahi Bhalla, a refreshing and tangy snack perfect for breaking the fast. Made from lentil dumplings soaked in seasoned yogurt and topped with a combination of spicy and sweet chutneys, roasted cumin powder, and fresh coriander, Dahi Bhalla provides a burst of flavours and textures that rejuvenate the palate after a day of fasting.

