Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations 2024: Crescent moon sightings in Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan | Check LIST

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations: It has now been confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’, will be celebrated in India on April 11 (Thursday) as Shawwal crescent moon sighting did not take place on Tuesday. Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations observed by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

The precise date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. The moon can be sighted from countries like India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, the United Kingdom and more. The official confirmation of the date relies on the sighting of the crescent moon on the last night of Ramadan.

If the moon was sighted on April 9 in India, then Eid would be celebrated on April 10, otherwise it would be celebrated on April 11. However, the shawwal crescent moon has been spotted in Kerala, which means that the state will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday (April 10). However, the rest of India will celebrate the festival on Thursday, said Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Bukhari.

When are countries celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr?

India : The crescent moon was not visible in India except Kerala, which means the country will celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday (April 11).

: The crescent moon was not visible in India except Kerala, which means the country will celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday (April 11). Saudi Arabia : The Saudi media announced that the Arab country will celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10 (Wednesday) after the crescent moon was sighted. India generally celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia.

: The Saudi media announced that the Arab country will celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10 (Wednesday) after the crescent moon was sighted. India generally celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia. UAE and Qatar: The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have declared that they will also celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have declared that they will also celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10. Malaysia : The Malaysian Housing Ministry announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed in the country on April 10 after the crescent moon was sighted. Eid Al Fitr is also known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Malaysia.

: The Malaysian Housing Ministry announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed in the country on April 10 after the crescent moon was sighted. Eid Al Fitr is also known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Malaysia. Pakistan : The Eid-ul-Fitr festival will also be celebrated in Pakistan on Wednesday, April 10 after the crescent moon was visible. Over 100,000 police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at mosques and marketplaces across the country.

: The Eid-ul-Fitr festival will also be celebrated in Pakistan on Wednesday, April 10 after the crescent moon was visible. Over 100,000 police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at mosques and marketplaces across the country. Australia : The country's National Imams Council had said that the shawwal crescent moon will be visible on April 9, marking the last day of Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.

: The country's National Imams Council had said that the shawwal crescent moon will be visible on April 9, marking the last day of Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10. Bahrain : The citizens of Bahrain will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10, commencing a three-day national holiday.

: The citizens of Bahrain will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10, commencing a three-day national holiday. Egypt : The country's Dar Al-Ifta announced that Egypt will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10 after the sighting of the crescent moon.

: The country's Dar Al-Ifta announced that Egypt will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10 after the sighting of the crescent moon. Philippines: The shawwal crescent moon was sighted in the Philippines on Tuesday, meaning that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated there on Wednesday.

Date and Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr

The precise date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. While the Gregorian calendar follows a solar year of 365 days, the Islamic calendar consists of 12 months of 29 or 30 days each, totalling either 354 or 355 days in a year. As a result, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr shifts by approximately 10-12 days each year in relation to the Gregorian calendar.

Eid-ul-Fitr holds deep religious and cultural significance in Islam. It commemorates the conclusion of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset as an act of worship and reflection. The fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, which are the fundamental acts of worship obligatory for all Muslims.

The celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr typically begin with the special congregational prayers known as the Eid Salah, held early in the morning. Muslims gather at mosques or open grounds to perform these prayers, which are followed by a sermon. It is customary for Muslims to dress in their finest attire, often new clothes, for the occasion.

