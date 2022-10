Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh to vote on November 12, results on December 8

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The Election Commission of India held a press conference for the announcement of election schedule for Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The hilly state will vote in single-phase on November 12 and the results will be announced on December 8.

Also Read: Election Commission to announce schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh today

Latest India News