  Election Commission to announce schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh today

Election Commission to announce the schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh today

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2022 10:41 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC EC will announce the dates for elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference for the election schedule announcement of Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm but has not yet announced the reason.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

Home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat elections is seen as a semi-final ahead of General Elections 2024.

