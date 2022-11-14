Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab days after tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab's Amritsar

Earthquake in Punjab : Punjab's Amritsar was hit by an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale early on Monday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The tremors were felt around 3:42 am.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab."Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR. The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday sending tremors in several northeastern states. According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 10:59 AM and the epicentre was somewhere in West Siang. No report of any loss of life or property has been received so far.

