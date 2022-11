Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida and surrounding areas

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR : Strong tremors were felt across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and across north India today. The region shook again three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.

The tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region at around 8:00 pm. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal.

More details are awaited.