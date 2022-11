Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, at around 2.29 am on November 10.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, National Center for Seismology informed.

This comes a day after 6.3 magnitude quake jolted Nepal late Tuesday night with tremors shaking Delhi-NCR and north Indian regions too.

