Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Arunachal Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday sending tremors in several several northeastern states. According to National Center for Seismology the earthquake occurred at 10:59 AM and the epicenter was somewhere in West Siang. No report of any loss of life or property has been received so far.

More to follow.

Latest India News