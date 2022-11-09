Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits in Nepal, strong tremors felt for several seconds in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits in Nepal, strong tremors felt for several seconds in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR jolting people out of their sleep. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

Shashank Shantanu Edited By: Shashank Shantanu New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2022 3:20 IST
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjoining
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjoining Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram.

Earthquake:  An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude sent tremors as far as Delhi-NCR in the wee hours of Wednesday. People were jolted out of their sleep in Delhi and adjoining Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured at 1:57 am. The depth of the earthquake was about 10 km, it said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal, the center added.

People in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad reported experiencing tremors for several seconds. No report of any loss of life or property has been received till the filing of this article. Tremors were also felt in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan as well.

Related Stories
Earthquake measuring 4.3 on Richter Scale strikes Kargil, Ladakh

Earthquake measuring 4.3 on Richter Scale strikes Kargil, Ladakh

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Mexico city kills 1; videos show building, traffic signal shake | Watch

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Mexico city kills 1; videos show building, traffic signal shake | Watch

Chhattisgarh: 4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Ambikapur

Chhattisgarh: 4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Ambikapur

Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Jabalpur and its adjoining districts

Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Jabalpur and its adjoining districts

This was second earthquake to have hit Nepal within six hours. An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in the Himalayan country at 8:52 pm on Tuesday.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News