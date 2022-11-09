Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits in Nepal, strong tremors felt for several seconds in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjoining Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram.

Earthquake: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude sent tremors as far as Delhi-NCR in the wee hours of Wednesday. People were jolted out of their sleep in Delhi and adjoining Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured at 1:57 am. The depth of the earthquake was about 10 km, it said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal, the center added.

People in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad reported experiencing tremors for several seconds. No report of any loss of life or property has been received till the filing of this article. Tremors were also felt in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan as well.

This was second earthquake to have hit Nepal within six hours. An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in the Himalayan country at 8:52 pm on Tuesday.

Latest India News