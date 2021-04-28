Wednesday, April 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Assam: Aftershocks continue to rattle state after 6.4 magnitude earthquake

Assam: Aftershocks continue to rattle state after 6.4 magnitude earthquake

 The quake was recorded at 5.39 pm with its epicentre 39 km west of Tezpur, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2021 20:00 IST
Assam: Aftershocks continue to rattle state after 6.4 magnitude earthquake
Image Source : PTI

Assam: Aftershocks continue to rattle state after 6.4 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Assam on Wedesday. The quake was recorded at 5.39 pm with its epicentre 39 km west of Tezpur, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was 19 km.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X