Earthquake hits Chamba in Himachal

An earthquake hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, however, it was said to be of low intensity. The magnitude of the earthquake is that struck Chamba at 9.01 pm is measured to be 3 on the Richter Scale. This is the second quake in Chamba in the last 10 days.

"An earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 9.01 pm. The epicenter was at a depth of 5 km, northeast of Chamba district, mild tremors were felt in adjoining areas." Shimla Meteorological Centre, Director, Manmohan Singh, said.

On January 12, an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude had hit the district. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the seismic sensitive zone.