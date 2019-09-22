Have to secure our borders, free the world of radical Islamic terrorism: Trump in apparent Pak reference

'Have to secure our borders': Trump in apparent reference to Pakistan

Both India and the United States have to keep their borders secure, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday in an apparent reference to Pakistan. Trump, who was speaking at Howdy Modi event in Houston, further committed to free the world of radical Islamic terrorism.

Trump praised Modi for doing "exceptional job" in India and said Indians voted "overwhelmingly" for him. Trump said if he is elected, India will have a "true friend" in the White house. He said "India can never have a better friend" then Trump.

Modi, during his address, had heaped praises on PM Modi. In a tacit backing for Donald Trump, PM Modi said: "Abki baar, Trump sarkar".

"The words of President Trump, 'Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar', rang loud and clear," said PM Modi, pausing strategically, after saying "Abki Baar Trump Sarkar".

He said the US President's presence on the stage was a testimony to the strong friendship between their two countries.

