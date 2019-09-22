Howdy Modi: Donald Trump's top quotes

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday addressed as many as 50,000 Indian-Americans at Howdy Modi event in Houston. Ahead of the mega event, Donald Trump had said in a tweet: "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!"

We get you top quotes from Donald Trump's address in Houston.

DONALD TRUMP IN HOUSTON: TOP QUOTES FROM HOWDY MODI EVENT

Both India and US understand - to keep our countries safe, we have to secure our borders. We are committed to free the world of radical Islamic terrorism. As a result of PM Modi's pro-growth policies, India has lifted nearly 300 million out of poverty, and that is an incredible number. India has never invested in Unites States like it is doing today, and I want to say it is reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India. Very soon India will have to access to another world class American product-NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week thousands in Mumbai will watch the first ever NBA game in India..am I invited Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful I may come. Today we honour all of the brave American and Indian military service members who work together to safeguard our freedom. We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. You (India) have never had a better friend as President than President Donald Trump. We will uphold our values, defend our liberty and control our destiny.

