Finally, DMRC to operate Rapid Metro Rail in Gurugram

In a major relief for nearly 60,000 commuters in Gurugram, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday ruled that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would operate the Rapid Metro Rail from October 16.

Till then the previous operator -- Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Ltd -- would continue to ply it.

During this period, there will a process to handover the operations of both the Metro lines to DMRC.

Disposing off the petition, the division bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi authorised two retired judges of the Delhi High Court, Justice Kailash Gambhir and Justice V.K. Gupta, to oversee the handing over of the Metro project that would commence on September 23.

Interestingly, Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Ltd and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran have already signed a pact with the DMRC to run the Metro for five years.

However, the court asked the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), assisted by auditors of both the parties, to complete the audit of the project within 30 days.

In the last hearing on September 18, Chetan Mittal, counsel for Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, had demanded that the audit be carried out by the CAG.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro made convenient: Steps to download and utilize DMRC app

ALSO READ: Delhi government nominates four representatives for DMRC board