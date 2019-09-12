Delhi Metro goes Digital: How to download DMRC app

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's official app on the Google Play Store, which helps you gather information about routes, timing and fare of Delhi Metro, can be downloaded using a few simple steps.

Delhi Metro is everyone’s favourite and a trusted mode of transportation in and across the national capital region. After the completion of phase IV construction, the Delhi Metro will become the third-largest metro network in the world in terms of length.

So, to keep a track of travel routes, fare and timings of the metro, you can download the official DMRC app. The app is very handy and useful when you are new to the city and have little knowledge about the functioning of the metro service.

How to download and use the DMRC app on your Android phone:

Step 1. To download the official DMRC app, you need to open the Google Play Store on your Android device

Step 2. Search for the Delhi Metro app in the search bar at the top of the store

Step 3. Click on the search result with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as the app developer

Image Source : DMRC APP Delhi Metro app

Step 4. Click install option on the page

Step 5. To use the app, follow the prompted instructions on the app

Step 6. Click on the displayed menu to get the required information

DMRC metro card and recharge

You can buy a DMRC Smart Travel Card at any metro station and use it to pay for your rides. Using Smart Card for your rides also helps you save money as you get a ten per cent discount on the metro fare. The smart cards can be recharged at any metro station or alternatively you can recharge the card online on the official DMRC app website or apps like Paytm and PhonePe. The cards can be recharged using the card number and after the online recharge, you need to validate it by the AVMs at the metro station.