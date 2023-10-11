DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran loses Rs 99,999 as online fraudsters targets his phone

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran

Former Union Minister and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran lost Rs 99,999 to online fraudsters although police said that he did not share any details.

According to the complaint filed by the minister, he received a phone call on October 8 from an 'unknown number', following which Rs. 99,999 was debited from his bank account.

Though no information was shared with the caller, in a short while, an unauthorised transaction was found to have happened, police said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint from the Lok Sabha MP, a case was registered on October 9 by the Cyber Crime Police Station (Central Crime Branch).

"Investigation is under process for tracing the fraudsters and a request has been sent to the payment gateway for retrieving the lost amount at the earliest," city police said in a press release.

Police requested the public to be "aware of online banking frauds" and advised them to contact the Cyber Crime helpline number 1930 or register their complaint in the National Cyber Crime reporting portal – www.cybercerime.gov.in in case of any cyber-related complaints.

