THIS Bollywood actor loses whopping Rs 1.50 lakh in KYC fraud, deets inside

With the evolution of social media, cyber fraud is inevitable. Not only common people but sometimes celebrities too fall for it. In this episode, Bollywood actor Aftab Shivadasani became a victim and lost a whopping amount in a KYC fraud.

As reported by PTI, Shivdasani received a text message that asked him to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) details linked to a private bank. The incident took place on Sunday and a case was registered at the Bandra Police station.

Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.5 lakh in KYC fraud

The actor received a message from an unknown number that warned him of bank account suspension if KYC details were not linked to the bank. He further clicked the link and followed the instructions. Following this, he received a debit message that said Rs 1,49,999 was debited from his bank account, the report added.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

This is not the first time a Bollywood actor has become a victim of cyber fraud. In 2022, veteran actor Annu Kapoor lost Rs 4.36 lakh in a KYC fraud. In 2016, Nargis Fakhri was conned and lost approximately Rs 6 lakh in an online credit card fraud. Reports said the fraudsters first copied all information and created a clone credit card under the actor's name.

Meanwhile, Aftab Shivdasani was last seen in the 2021 Disney+Hotstar web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. The actor has been seen away from the big screen for a while now. His last theatrical release was in 2021 in a Kannada film Kotigobba 3.

