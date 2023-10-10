'Fauda' star Lior Raz faces Hamas' rocket attacks as he joins Israel's fight to help families after attack

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lior Raz

Israeli star Lior Raz, known for starring in and co-creating web series 'Fauda', volunteered to join the Brothers in Arms, a group fighting in the ongoing war against Hamas to extract two families from the bombarded town of Sderot. Not just this, he even witnessed rocket attacks by the terrorist group. Lior posted a video on his Instagram page in which he was seen alongside the president of the Israel Democracy Institute, Yohanan Plesner, and journalist Avi Yissascharov. The video was filmed in the southern Israeli town of Sderot.

In the vide, they are seen taking cover behind walls as they witness a rocket attack, highlighting the intense and dangerous situation in the region. "Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Yissascharov, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave 'brothers in arms' volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract two families. No fear!" Raz captioned the post on his X account. The southern Israeli town of Sderot is located nearby Gaza, ruled by the Hamas militant group.

According to PTI, 'Brothers in Arms' is an Israeli protest group representing retired soldiers. After graduating from high school at the age of 18, Raz enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces and became a commando in the elite undercover counter-terrorism unit.

Earlier, Lior had condemned the attacks. He wrote, "Our country was attacked by a cruel enemy who murdered children, women, and men in cold blood in their beds... This is not a victory. It is darkness fighting light."

"When the war turns, and we promise you that we Israelis will turn it, and Gaza will absorb the losses, remember that we go into this war with a heavy heart, with no desire to kill innocents, and with no choice in the face of those who come against us," he added.

Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel. In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel's counterattack, according to reports. While Israel sealed it off from food, fuel, and other supplies in retaliation for a bloody incursion by the militants, Hamas also escalated on Monday, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.

