Leo FIRST review out: Anirudh Ravichander showers praise on Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's film

The highly anticipated film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is scheduled for a grand release on October 19. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has generated immense excitement among fans. However, the journey leading up to the film's release has been marred by some obstacles. The film has been ceritified by the Censor Board but not without a few changes. Amid this, its first review is out on social media. Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer of Leo recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) and to share his views on the film.

Leo, which is expected to take a monstrous opening at the box office has left Thalapathy Vijay fans excited. Reviewing the film Anirudh Ravichander wrote, "#Leo," with a series of fire, bomb and trophy emoticons. The film marks the second collaboration of director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy Vijay and composer Anirudh.

About Leo

The action thriller boasts a talented ensemble cast, with Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Vijay is appearing in multiple avatars as Parthiban and Leo in the out-and-out action flick. Additionally, it features actors like Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. The film is a collaborative effort in terms of writing, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy sharing the writing credits.

In the trailer, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen in a blood-soaked massy avatar named Leo Das. The video begins with fast cuts of the Kashmir valley featuring an encounter between police and gangsters. It provides a glimpse into the film's plot, which centers around a seemingly 'mild-mannered' cafe owner played by Vijay, who unexpectedly becomes a local hero due to an act of violence. However, as the story unfolds, he begins to confront the consequences of his past life.

In addition to Vijay's character's internal struggles, the trailer introduces a formidable antagonist portrayed by Sanjay Dutt. Overall, the film hints at a gripping narrative filled with suspense, drama, and action.

The film is produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. The Tamil film will release in several dubbed versions including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

