Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised, Anil Kapoor and Rhea check on 'Thank You For Coming' actress' health

Shehnaaz Gill is recovering at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital after contracting a food infection. This unfortunate incident occurred during the intensive promotional activities for her recently released film, 'Thank You For Coming.' Sharing an update about her health, Shehnaaz hosted an Instagram Live from the hospital. Amid this, Rhea Kapoor, the film's co-producer, paid her a visit to check on her health.

Sharing the video from the hospital bed, the actress said, "Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection. (Everyone’s time comes and goes and this has happened in my case as well. It will come again. Guys, I’m fine now. I wasn’t well. I had a sandwich, wasn't well. I have a food infection.)"

During the live session, Anil Kapoor complimented Shehnaaz by comparing her to the legendary actress Mumtaz, saying, "Namatey Shehnaaz ji. You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hain, appreciate kar rahe hain" (Everyone is watching and appreciating the film).

About Thank You For Coming​

Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming tries to tackle things that are twisted in Indian society, making the plot ho-hum. It is messily written with a series of forced fun moments and the performances range from mediocre to exaggerated. In the film, Shehnaaz plays the character Rushi Kalra. The movie follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, a single woman in her 30s, as she embarks on a journey in search of true love and happiness. Directed by Karan Boolani, the coming-of-age comedy. It also stars Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra. The film is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, who is the daughter of Anil Kapoor alongwith Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

