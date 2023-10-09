Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: Complete list of films to be premiered at the festival

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Complete list of films to be premiered at Jio MAMI

Mumbai is going to witness the grand Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival from October 27 to November 5. After a gap of four years, the film festival is all set to screen more than 250 films in over 70 languages. During a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, it revealed that this year the focus will be on 'contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia.'

Here is the complete list of films that will premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

South Asia Competition

Mithya by Sumant Bhat

Barir Naam Shahana by Leesa Gazi

The Red Suitcase by Fidel Devkota

Focus South Asia

All India Rank by Varun Grover

Pushtaini by Vinod Rawat

Stolen by Karan Tejpal

Mai by Milin Dhamade

Icons South Asia

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam by Anand Patwardhan

Indi(r)a's Emergency by Vikramaditya Motwane

Paradise by Prasanna Vithanage

Something Like an Autobiography by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

Gala Premier South Asia

Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap

Sharmajee ki Beti by Tahira Kashyap

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa by Rajat Kapoor

Marathi Talkies

Aatmapamphlet by Ashish Bende

Ved by Riteish Deshmukh

Dhekun by Kshitij Joshi

Vaalvi by Paresh Mokashi

Dimensions Mumbai

Should I Kill Myself, Or Have A Cup Of Coffee? By Vidar Joshi

Halfway by Kumar Chheda

City of Mirage by Anjani Chadha, Nivedita Rani

World Cinema

Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet

The Daughters of Fire by Pedro Costa

Monster by Hirokazu Kore-eda

In Our Day by Hong Sang-soo

Strange Way of Life by Pedro Almodovar

The Old Oak by Ken Loach

Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki

La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher

The Beast by Bertrand Bonello

Maestro by Bradley Cooper

After Dark

Oldboy (Restored) by Park Chan-wook

Late Night with the Devil by Cameron Cairnes, Colin Cairnes

Dream Scenario by Kristoffer Borgli

Night of the Bride by Virat Pal

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films

Badminton by Dibakar Banerjee

Next, Please by Rishav Kapoor

Themb (The Drop) by Shrirang Phatak

Restored Classics

Bugis Street by Yonfan

Chocolat by Claire Denis

Millennium Mambo by Hou Hsiao-Hsien

Recap

The Rapist by Aparna Sen

Dostojee by Prasun Chatterjee

A Night of Knowing Nothing by Payal Kapadia

