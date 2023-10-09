Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: Complete list of films to be premiered at the festival

Mumbai is going to witness the grand Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival from October 27 to November 5. After a gap of four years, the film festival is all set to screen more than 250 films in over 70 languages. During a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, it revealed that this year the focus will be on 'contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia.'
Here is the complete list of films that will premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.
South Asia Competition
- Mithya by Sumant Bhat
- Barir Naam Shahana by Leesa Gazi
- The Red Suitcase by Fidel Devkota
Focus South Asia
- All India Rank by Varun Grover
- Pushtaini by Vinod Rawat
- Stolen by Karan Tejpal
- Mai by Milin Dhamade
Icons South Asia
- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam by Anand Patwardhan
- Indi(r)a's Emergency by Vikramaditya Motwane
- Paradise by Prasanna Vithanage
- Something Like an Autobiography by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki
Gala Premier South Asia
- Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap
- Sharmajee ki Beti by Tahira Kashyap
- Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa by Rajat Kapoor
Marathi Talkies
- Aatmapamphlet by Ashish Bende
- Ved by Riteish Deshmukh
- Dhekun by Kshitij Joshi
- Vaalvi by Paresh Mokashi
Dimensions Mumbai
- Should I Kill Myself, Or Have A Cup Of Coffee? By Vidar Joshi
- Halfway by Kumar Chheda
- City of Mirage by Anjani Chadha, Nivedita Rani
World Cinema
- Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet
- The Daughters of Fire by Pedro Costa
- Monster by Hirokazu Kore-eda
- In Our Day by Hong Sang-soo
- Strange Way of Life by Pedro Almodovar
- The Old Oak by Ken Loach
- Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki
- La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher
- The Beast by Bertrand Bonello
- Maestro by Bradley Cooper
After Dark
- Oldboy (Restored) by Park Chan-wook
- Late Night with the Devil by Cameron Cairnes, Colin Cairnes
- Dream Scenario by Kristoffer Borgli
- Night of the Bride by Virat Pal
Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films
- Badminton by Dibakar Banerjee
- Next, Please by Rishav Kapoor
- Themb (The Drop) by Shrirang Phatak
Restored Classics
- Bugis Street by Yonfan
- Chocolat by Claire Denis
- Millennium Mambo by Hou Hsiao-Hsien
Recap
- The Rapist by Aparna Sen
- Dostojee by Prasun Chatterjee
- A Night of Knowing Nothing by Payal Kapadia
