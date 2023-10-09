Vidya Balan BREAKS silence over viral video claiming she has a daughter, says 'twins....'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actor Vidya Balan with her niece Ira

Celebrities' personal lives never fail to excite fans. However, sometimes it leads to a muddy path and sparks bizarre rumours on social media. Actor Vidya Balan recently hogged headlines after she was spotted with a girl sparking rumours of her having a secret daughter. As absurd as it may sound, the internet went bananas and turned into sleuths to find out the truth. But, wait! The actor broke her silence on the same and revealed the truth herself.

Speaking to Hindustantimes, Balan shared that the girl in the viral video was her sister's daughter Ira. "That is my sister's daughter Ira. She has twins: a boy Ruhaan and Ira," the actor said.

The viral video was shared by an entertainment portal on Instagram. The caption read, "Vidya Balan with her cute daughter." Soon after the video took the internet by storm, fans flooded the comment section with their speculations. "Ye kab hua i think step daughter hai." wrote one user. "Aap Aishwarya ki tarah sath sath le kyu nahi chalte," wrote the second one. "Step daughter," questioned the third one.

Watch the viral video here:

For those who have been asleep for decades, Vidya Balan has a sister Priya Balan. In 2018, the duo appeared on the Zee TV show Starry Nights 2. OH!

On the professional front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the crime thriller Neeyat as CBI officer Mira Rao. Helmed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, and Shashank Arora in key roles. Balan is next gearing for Lovers. Not much is known about the film yet, however, the actor is said to play the character Kavya in the film.

