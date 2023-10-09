Akshay Kumar hails largest Hindu temple in New Jersey, shares STUNNING photos | See here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A collage of actor Akshay Kumar and Akshardham temple in New Jersey

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday hailed the newly inaugurated Akshardham in New Jersey, the United States. For those uninitiated, the temple is known as BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham and is the largest Hindu temple outside India, according to PTI.

Taking it to Twitter, now X, the actor shared the serene view of the temple and called it a 'moment of pride'. He also revealed that he had the 'pleasure' of meeting Guru Mahant Swami Maharaj. "Congratulations on the grand opening of Akshardham in New Jersey! It’s a moment of pride to see it become the largest Hindu temple in America and second largest in the world. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and seeing the vision of Guru Mahant Swami Maharaj into making this happen. Absolutely brilliant," the tweet read.

About BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham

The construction of the gigantic temple took more than 12 years, from 2011 to 2023. More than 12,500 volunteers from across the United States came together for the project. The grand inauguration ceremony was guided by BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj and took place on October 8. However, the temple is allowing visitors from October 18.

The temple is located around 60 miles south of Times Square in New York or approximately 180 miles north of Washington, DC, in the United States, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue hit the silver screen on October 6. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is based on the true life event of the late engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. The story traces India's first successful coal mine rescue mission that took place in 1989. Besides, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5.

