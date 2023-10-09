Kaun Banega Crorepati: Sony TV WARNS viewers against 'fabricated' clip on Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Amitabh Bachchan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most-watched reality TV shows. A clip from KBC 15 went viral a few days ago that showed host Amitabh Bachchan asking a defamatory question from the contestant about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The video created quite a stir on social media following which, Sony TV has now warned their viewers against the 'fabricated' video.

SonyTV, on Monday, released an official clarification on Twitter, now X, and urged the viewers to refrain from resharing the video in question. "We have been alerted to the circulation of an unauthorised video from our show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. This video misleadingly overlays a fabricated voice-over of our host and presents distorted content. Upholding the show's integrity and our viewers' trust is paramount, and we are actively addressing this matter with the cybercrime cell. We strongly condemn such misinformation, urge our audience to be vigilant, and refrain from sharing unverified content," the statement read.

For those who are late to the story, the video was shared by Indian National Congress member Ritu Choudhary on Twitter. The video showed Amitabh Bachchan asking a derogatory question from the contestant. The question was Which of these chief ministers is called an announcement minister because of their fake announcements?” Options: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

However, it is clear that the voice was not Big B's but tampered with.

Meanwhile, the 15th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati is running successfully on Sony TV. It began on August 14.

