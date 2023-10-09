Anushka Sharma showers love on Virat Kohli-KL Rahul's knocks as India beats Aus in World Cup 2023 match

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli-KL Rahul's knocks

Anushka Sharma continues to be a dedicated cheerleader of her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli! Taking to social media, the actress expressed her reaction to India's victory over Australia in their first World Cup 2023 match. Sharing her sentiments on Monday morning, Anushka posted a picture featuring her Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as their outstanding partnership led India to a six-wicket win over Australia, marking a strong start for India in their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, at Chennai's Chepauk stadium.

While she didn't write a caption, the actress, who is rumored to be pregnant, conveyed her support for Virat and the Indian cricket team by sharing the post along with a blue heart emoji.

Athiya Shetty, too, on the other hand, lauded her husband KL Rahul's splendid knock in the ICC Cricket World Cup opener against Australia. Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared a video on her stories which she captioned, "Best guy ever," followed by a red heart emoticon. She also shared a picture and hailed Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's performance in the match. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA/ATHIYA SHETTYAnushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty's Instagram Story

About the match

During the match, Australia faced an early setback as Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a duck. However, David Warner (41 runs from 52 balls with six fours) and Steve Smith (46 runs from 71 balls with five fours) managed to rebuild the Australian innings with a 69-run partnership for the second wicket. Marnus Labuschagne (27 runs) attempted to continue the innings alongside Smith, but after Smith's dismissal, Australia's batting line-up started to collapse. The spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja (3/28), Kuldeep Yadav (2/42), and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) caused trouble for Australia's recognized batsmen. The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), Mohammed Siraj (1/26), and Hardik Pandya (1/28) contributed by removing the lower-order batsmen, resulting in Australia's total falling from 110/3 to 199 all out in 49.3 overs.

Mitchell Starc (28 runs) tried to help Australia reach the full 50 overs, but his efforts were in vain. In the pursuit of a target of 200 runs, India had a shaky start, losing Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks, leaving them at 2/3. However, a remarkable 165-run partnership between Virat Kohli (85 runs in 116 balls with six fours) and KL Rahul (97 not out in 115 balls with eight fours and two sixes) guided India to a convincing six-wicket victory. Josh Hazlewood (3/38) was the most successful bowler for Australia.

