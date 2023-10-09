Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover amid ‘threats’ he received during Pathaan's filming

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan

Maharashtra government has elevated Shah Rukh Khan's security to the Y+ category amid recent 'threats' he recived during the filming of the movie 'Pathaan'. Police sources in Mumbai have confirmed this development but have not disclosed the specific nature of the threats faced by the actor. Prior to this, two police constables were assigned for his security. In addition to that, he had his own personal bodyguards for security.

Sources have further explained that following the recommendations of the High-Power Committee, Shah Rukh Khan's security has been upgraded to Y+ security. Along with the Jawan actor, a team of 6 Trend Commandos from the state's VIP Security Unit will always be with him, equipped with MP-5 machine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, and Glock pistols.

Additionally, sources have also revealed that apart from Shah Rukh Khan's security, 24/7 police presence will be maintained around his residence, Mannat, and people moving around the vicinity of his bungalow will be monitored.

Additional steps

Reportedly, in the Y+ category, the actor will get 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle.

Gaming and Besharam Rang Row

In August of this year, security around the actor's residence was heightened due to protests against celebrities endorsing online gaming applications. These protests highlighted concerns that such endorsements could mislead and corrupt the younger generation.

Furthermore, there was a controversy surrounding the song 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan.' It was during this period that Paramhans Acharya, a seer based in Ayodhya, allegedly issued death threats against the actor. This led to increased security measures being taken to ensure Shah Rukh Khan's safety.

What's next for SRK?

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the back-to-back success of his two movies, 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan,' will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani directorial, 'Dunki'. This film marks his first collaboration with the renowned director Hirani. Also featuring Taapsee Pannu, the movie is slated to on December 22.

Dunki, backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, will be Shah Rukh's third release of 2023. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra also have important roles in Dunki.

