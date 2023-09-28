Shah Rukh Khan opens up on Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki', calls it 'funny and emotional'

Follow us on Image Source : BOX OFFICE WORLDWIDE Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan on Dunki: During an #AskSRK session with his fans on X, formerly Twitter, the superstar received several queries about the upcoming film 'Dunki.' Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the back-to-back success of his two movies, 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan,' shared his thoughts Rajkumar Hirani directorial. This film marks his first collaboration with the renowned director Hirani.

SRK described 'Dunki' as being 'a little like life itself'

"#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself," the 57-year-old actor said in response to a fan who asked about the film's status. Also featuring actor Taapsee Pannu, 'Dunki' is directed by Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is currently set for release on December 22.

One fan asked Shah Rukh will 'Dunki' feature any action sequences, which were aplenty in 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. To this, the actor replied, "#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na."

Another fan asked if the Christmas release date of 'Dunki' has been locked and the actor said, "#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon." The session also witnessed a friendly banter between SRK and Hirani. "Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK," said the filmmaker.

In his reply, Shah Rukh said, "Oh Sh#%.Coming sir. Doston se baat kar raha tha! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you."

About Dunki

The film, backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, will be Shah Rukh's third release of 2023. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra also have important roles in Dunki. He made a return to leading man roles with "Pathaan", which was released in January. The Siddharth Anand directorial raised over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. His most recent film "Jawan", directed by Atlee, was released on September 7. The film has also earned over Rs 1000 crore globally.

