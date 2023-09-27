Tiger 3 teaser: Is Salman Khan enemy no.1? actor asks India for 'character certificate' in spy thriller

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Tiger 3 teaser

The Tiger is back! Salman Khan is making a return as the original spy in the YRF (Yash Raj Films) Spy Universe. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. It is scheduled for release on Diwali in 2023. Ahead of this, the makers of 'Tiger 3' unveiled a new teaser that offers an exciting glimpse into the world of the film. It was released on the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, adding significance to the occasion.

The teaser promises an action-packed and gripping entertainment experience. It opens with Salman Khan's character declaring that after serving India for 20 years, he doesn't need a character certificate. He emphatically states, "Tiger gaddar hai (Tiger is a traitor). Tiger is enemy number 1." This declaration is made while he appears to be recording a video, with gunshots heard in the background. Next, Salman is engaged in intense combat scenes, taking on numerous fully-armed soldiers and dispatching them with precision.

It sets the tone for Salman Khan starrer as an adrenaline-pumping action thriller that fans of the franchise can look forward to with great excitement. The video, which reads 'Tiger Ka Message' also features high-octane fights and drama. At one point, Salman's character says, "Jab tak Tiger humara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi (As long as Tiger is not yours, he is not dead)," suggesting his unwavering determination and resilience.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 FIRST look out: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif confirms release date amid Jawan craze

About Tiger franchise

Tiger 3 will follow the plot of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan and will hit the silver screen on Diwali this year. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Sharing the posters of Tiger 3, Salman Khan wrote, "Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The first instalment of the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012 and broke records at the box office. The film follows the story of a RAW agent Tiger, played by Salman Khan, and an ISI agent Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 is the fifth film of YRF's Spy Universe. The film will see Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The spy thriller will also star Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra, and Vishal Jethwa in key roles and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role as Pathaan much like Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger in Pathaan.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan visits CM Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati Darshan; greets him with sweets | Video

Latest Bollywood News