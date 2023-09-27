Aamir Khan visits CM Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati Darshan; greets him with sweets | Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aamir Khan at CM Eknath Shinde's residence

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's home to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.Numerous videos and pictures capturing the actor's presence at the event surfaced online. The actor's arrival at venue for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations garnered considerable attention on social media platforms. He warmly greeted Maharashtra CM outside the residence before joining a group of individuals for darshan inside. Also, he carried a large plate of sweets.

Aamir arrived in white kurta paired with beige pyjamas. He completed his look with a pair of glasses.

The 'PK' actor also made headlines when he visited the home of Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar to take part in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the video clip, Aamir Khan was seen approaching Ashish Shelar's home carrying sweets. During the event, Aamir received a thoughtful gift, which included a bouquet and a photo frame. He looked handsome in his signature white pyjama set that the actor paired with his reading glasses and kept his hair away from face with a hairband.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan's most recent film was 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' a drama in which he starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Unfortunately, the film didn't perform as expected at the box office. However, it's worth noting that Aamir has announced his next film, scheduled for release on Christmas 2024, as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

This upcoming film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's "Welcome To The Jungle" also slated for release on Christmas 2024. The shooting for Aamir's film is expected to begin in January 2024, though additional details about the project are still awaited.

Also, Aamir Khan's recent production, 'Laapataa Ladies,' directed by Kiran Rao, garnered a positive response at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film features actors like Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles, showcasing Aamir Khan's involvement in both acting and film production. Set in 2001, in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

