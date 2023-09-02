Tiger 3 FIRST look out: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif confirms release date amid Jawan craze

Follow us on Image Source : TIGER 3 POSTER Tiger 3 FIRST look out

Amid the ongoing Jawan craze, cinema buffs got yet another surprise as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif confirmed Tiger 3 release for this year. The makers unveiled new posters on Saturday, days ahead of its teaser release.

Tiger 3 will follow the plot of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan and will hit the silver screen on Diwali this year. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Sharing the posters of Tiger 3, Salman Khan wrote, "Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,"

In the posters, the stars Salman and Katrina can be seen holding guns and blazing against the enemies.

Katrina Kaif also shared the posters of Tiger 3 on her social media handles. She wrote, "No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

About Tiger franchise

The first instalment of the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012 and broke records at the box office. The film follows the story of a RAW agent Tiger, played by Salman Khan, and an ISI agent Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 is the fifth film of YRF's Spy Universe. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will see Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The spy thriller will also star Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra, and Vishal Jethwa in key roles and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role as Pathaan much like Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger in Pathaan.

Tiger 3 release announcement came out at a time when cinema buffs are going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film Jawan with Atlee. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan is slated for its release on September 7.

