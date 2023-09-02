Hrithik Roshan steps out for dinner with his girlfriend Saba Azad, sons Hrehaan-Hridaan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hrithik Roshan with his girlfriend Saba Azad and sons Hrehaan and Hridaan

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are undoubtedly painting the town red with their public appearances. The couple is often spotted in and around Mumbai on several occasions. On Friday night, Roshan and Azad were papped while making an exit from a restaurant. But, this time they were not alone but went out with Hrehaan and Hridaan.

The videos and pictures of the same are now viral on social media. While Saba Azad slipped into a sky-blue bodycon cut-out dress, Hrithik Roshan looked uber cool in a white T-shirt and a beige-coloured pair of pants. Roshan's kids were spotted in black and white ensembles.

Watch the video here:

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are parents to Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The former couple got divorced in 2014 and have been co-parenting their sons ever since. While Roshan is dating Saba Azad, Khan is dating Arslan Goni.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's vacation

Recently, the couple jetted off to Argentina for an exotic vacation. They were spotted leaving and landing back in Mumbai together. The actor also shared a picture of him with his ladylove on Instagram. In the picture, Saba can be seen looking at the camera while Hrithik clicks the selfie. Saba sported a curly hair look loaded with warm clothes.

Check out the picture here:

Hrithik Roshan's dating rumours with Saba Azad sparked back in February 2022 when the actor was spotted on a dinner date with her. Later, she was also seen in a family get-together with Roshans. Their relationship was confirmed after the couple walked hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party in May 2022.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

