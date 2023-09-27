Watch: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna meet UK PM Rishi Sunak in London

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna with UK PM Rishi Sunak

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London. The actress-turned-author took to social media and shared a video. Along with the clip, she wrote in the caption, "As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes. @sudha_murthy_official remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law, the prime minister :) @rishisunakmp....Also put the sound on and hear @andreabocelliofficial...congratulations @anasuya12 and @theoweo.london".

The clip begins with the performance of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and ends with Twinkle Khanna, and Akshay Kumar posing with UK PM Rishi Sunak. They all were dressed in formal and semi-formal outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has several films lined up. He will next be seen in Mission Raniganj, which is based on Jaswant Gill, who had rescued trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. The film is set to release in theatres on October 6. He also has Welcome 3, which is scheduled to release on December 20, 2024, a Hindi remake of Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru and action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff.

Whereas, Twinkle Khanna made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. Her last film was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001 before she quit her acting career. Twinkle Khanna made her debut as a writer in 2015 with Mrs Funnybones.

Also read: Shakira tax evasion case: Spain charges singer for second time, demands $7.1 million

Also read: Tovino Thomas-starrer 2018 becomes India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Latest Entertainment News