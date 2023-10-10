When Rekha was labelled as 'Ugly Duckling' because of her 'dark complexion': 'Deeply hurt...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rekha was labelled as 'Ugly Duckling'

Rekha, who is celebrating her 69th today, was born as Bhanurekha Ganesan. She later adopted just 'Rekha' as her screen name. The actress made her film debut at the age of 13 in a Telugu film titled 'Rangula Ratnam' in 1966. However, she faced numerous challenges in her early career, including a lack of fluency in Hindi. She worked hard to learn the language and overcome this obstacle. Despite her undeniable talent and charisma, she was referred to as an 'ugly duckling' for her dark complexion and features.

In an interview earlier, the actress opened up about her experiences and criticisms. She had expressed, "I was called the ‘Ugly Duckling’ of Hindi films because of my dark complexion and South Indian features. I used to feel deeply hurt when people compared me with the leading heroines of the time and said I was no match for them.I was determined to make it big on sheer merit."

Rekha has acted in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali films, showcasing her versatility. Her path to success in Bollywood was marked by hard work, determination, and resilience. Also, she is credited with popularising the Kanjeevaram saree and the gajra (flower garland) hairstyle. Her unique fashion sense has been an inspiration to many. In addition to her acting skills, Rekha has also lent her voice to a few songs in her films. In 2003, the veteran actress was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional contributions to Indian cinema.

Rekha's Career

Rekha has portrayed a wide range of characters in various films. She is known for her versatility and has played roles in romantic, dramatic, and even challenging and unconventional characters. Rekha's contributions to Indian cinema and her enduring charm have made her an iconic figure in Bollywood. She won her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in the film 'Umrao Jaan' (1982). In 2010, Rekha was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s 4th highest civilian honour. ALSO READ: You can't miss Rekha singing 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se Gira' in this throwback video | Birthday Special

While Rekha has worked in the film industry for over four decades and starred opposite biggest names like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha and others, she never got a chance to play a lead opposite legendary actor Dilip Kumar. This is an unfulfilled wish of hers.

