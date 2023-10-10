You can't miss Rekha singing 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se Gira' in this throwback video | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rekha's singing

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha has always been the epitome of beauty and iconic expressions, who has left an indelible mark on the film industry. Born on October 10, 1954, in Chennai, India. She was born into a family with connections to the film industry, as her father, Gemini Ganesan, was a popular Tamil actor, and her mother, Pushpavalli, was a Telugu actress. Rekha made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the film 'Rangula Ratnam' (1966). Her first lead role was in the film 'Sawan Bhadon' (1970).

As the OG fashionista turns a year wiser today, an old video started making rounds on social media, where Rekha is seen paying homage to the late Pakistani classical singer Mehdi Hassan by singing one of his renowned songs. Back in 1983, London, she sang Mehdi Hassan's ghazal, 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se Gira To Rahe Ho...Mujhe Tum Kabhi Bhi Bhula Na Sakoge' with great skill and emotion. However, after singing, she modestly covers her face, expressing that she could have delivered a better rendition. Take a look:

For the unversed, Mehdi Hassan, a legendary Pakistani ghazal singer and playback singer, earned the well-deserved title of the "King of Ghazals." He is widely recognised for introducing the exquisite art of ghazal singing to a global audience, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

About Rekha

Over her career, Rekha has portrayed a wide range of characters in various films. She is known for her versatility and has played roles in romantic, dramatic, and even challenging and unconventional characters. Rekha's contributions to Indian cinema and her enduring charm have made her an iconic figure in Bollywood. She remains a beloved and respected actress with a dedicated fan following. Her non-fading beauty and charisma manage to make the hearts beat faster even today. Not only she has been given stellar performances on the big screen, but Rekha has always been a fashion diva as well. Some of her iconic roles include films like 'Umrao Jaan,' 'Silsila,' 'Khoon Bhari Maang,' and 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.'

On the professional front, earlier this year, Rekha made an appearance in a promotional video for the TV show "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin." She also graced the cover of Vogue Arabia, wearing Manish Malhotra's creations.

