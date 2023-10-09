Akshay Kumar schools news outlet over reports of him returning as Vimal brand ambassador, says 'can legally...

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar triggered a hullabaloo on social media after tobacco brand Vimal shared a new advertisement featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and him. The video took the internet by storm and led to trolls against Kumar for 'returning' as the brand ambassador of the tobacco brand.

Now, the actor clarified the rumours around his 'return.' Schooling a news outlet that published the article, Kumar said, "'Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news."

Take a look at the tweet here:

For those coming late to the story, Akshay Kumar landed in soup last year after he joined hands with Vimal for an ad. The advertisement featured Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. Soon after the ad came out, fans slammed the actor and called him a 'hypocrite.'

Back then, Kumar announced his withdrawal of his collaboration with Vimal and issued a public apology for his fans. Taking it to Twitter, now X, Kumar wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

Take a look:

