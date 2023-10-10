Zareen Khan wins legal battle in cheating case, Kolkata Magistrate cancels arrest warrant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAREEN KHAN Zareen Khan

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has been absolved of an arrest warrant issued against her by a Kolkata court. The warrant was issued due to an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018. The warrant had been initiated due to what has now been revealed as "fraudulent and misleading statements" made by the Investigating Officer. However, upon uncovering the "true and correct facts" of the matter, the Magistrate swiftly issued a detailed Order, promptly cancelling and recalling the warrant that had been issued against Zareen Khan.

Notably, the Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata has also weighed in on the matter by passing an interim order that supports Zareen Khan's position. This puts a resolute end to the misdirected warrant and upholds justice. The actress continues to be a prominent figure in the world of Bollywood, and this verdict only adds to her determination and commitment to her craft.

What is the Zareen Khan cheating case?

In 2018, Zareen Khan, who made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in Veer, was said to perform at a Durga Puja event in Kolkata. Reports say she failed to show up at the event following which the organisers filed an FIR against her. Back then, Khan was summoned by Kolkata Police for questioning.

Zareen had alleged that the organisers had misled her by falsely representing the event by telling her that the Chief Minister of West Bengal would be part of it. Khan and her team later discovered that it was a small-scale event in north Kolkata. Besides, the actor also revealed that the organisers had misunderstandings regarding her stay and plane tickets.

