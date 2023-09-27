Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ghaziabad woman loses Rs 13 lakh in YouTube video-liking scam

Online scams continue to prey on unsuspecting victims, with recent incidents underscoring the need for vigilance in the digital realm. Despite efforts by authorities and platforms like WhatsApp to curb such activities, individuals are still falling victim to fraudsters.

In a recent case, Prachi Mathur, a resident of Ghaziabad, was ensnared by scammers through text messages offering a seemingly simple way to earn extra income. She was promised payment for liking YouTube videos, with the scammers initially depositing small sums into her account to build trust. This tactic is commonly used to manipulate victims into investing larger amounts by promising even greater returns.

Mathur began liking videos, earning Rs 50 for each like believing she had stumbled upon a legitimate opportunity. However, her trust was exploited, and on September 18, she was informed that she needed to invest money in a 'welfare task' to receive her earnings and commission. Hoping to boost her income, Mathur first invested Rs 5,000, followed by a substantial Rs 26,800 investment. In total, she transferred Rs 13 lakh to the scammers.

Law enforcement has since launched an investigation into the matter. Nimish Patel, ACP of Kotwali, stated that the police are working with the cyber cell to address the issue.

To protect oneself from such scams, individuals are advised to exercise caution when encountering online job opportunities and financial transactions. It is recommended to seek employment through reputable job portals like LinkedIn, Naukri.com, or Indeed. For alternative job sources, thorough due diligence is essential. Verify the legitimacy of the offering party by requesting details such as their name and company name. Simple online searches can often reveal whether a company exists or not.

Additionally, individuals should exercise caution when sharing personal information, ensuring they do so only on credible websites. Above all, never transfer money to an unfamiliar bank account and refrain from sharing banking credentials, no matter the promises of lucrative returns. Vigilance remains the best defense against online scams.

