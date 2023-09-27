Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Vi launches 'Recharge & Fly' offer for prepaid users via Vi App

In collaboration with EaseMyTrip, Vi (Vodafone Idea) has unveiled a new promotion by the name of 'Recharge & Fly' tailored specifically for its prepaid clientele.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2023 12:37 IST
Vi, vodafone
Image Source : FILE Vi launches Recharge & Fly offer for prepaid users

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has rolled out an enticing new offer, 'Recharge & Fly,' specifically tailored for its prepaid customers. This initiative, conducted in collaboration with EaseMyTrip, follows closely on the heels of the recently unveiled 'Vi Priority' program for postpaid subscribers earlier this month.

What 'Vi Recharge & Fly' Offers:

Running from September 26th to September 30th, 2023, Vi users who recharge their prepaid accounts through the Vi App will have a golden opportunity to win a complimentary flight ticket every hour. These flight tickets carry a value of up to Rs. 5000 each. Alternatively, users can opt for a generous Rs. 5000 discount on higher-priced flight tickets.

During this five-day promotional period, Vi is also generously gifting its customers with up to 50GB of extra data at no additional cost. This bonus data will be available for select recharges conducted exclusively through the Vi App.

As an added perk, Vi users stand a chance to receive exclusive discount coupons worth Rs. 400 from EaseMyTrip, applicable to flight ticket reservations, in addition to an array of other rewards. It's important to note that the more recharges made through the Vi App, the higher the likelihood of securing flight tickets and enjoying bonus data.

Availability:

The 'Vi Recharge & Fly' offer, exclusively accessible via the Vi App, is set to be open for redemption from September 26th to September 30th, 2023.

This enticing campaign underscores Vi's commitment to enhancing the value proposition for its prepaid customers. With opportunities to win flight tickets, access bonus data, and enjoy discounts, Vi users have compelling reasons to engage with this limited-time offer through the convenience of the Vi App. As Vi continues to prioritize customer satisfaction, such promotions aim to bring added delight to their user base.

