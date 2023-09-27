From dorm room to global giant: Google's inspirational 25 years journey

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE'S BLOG POST Google Marks 25th Birthday with nostalgic doodle and reflective journey

On its 25th Birthday, Google, in a blog post, shared sentiments of reflection, emphasising the significance of birthdays as a time to look back. The story of Google began with doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who crossed paths at Stanford University's computer science program in the late '90s. United by a common vision, they aspired to enhance the accessibility of the World Wide Web.

From Dorm Rooms to Garages: The Birth of Google Inc.

From the confines of their dorm rooms, Brin and Page fervently worked on crafting a prototype for a more efficient search engine. As progress surged, they relocated their operation to Google's inaugural headquarters—a humble rented garage. This momentous journey culminated on September 27, 1998, with the official birth of Google Inc.

ALSO READ | Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Exclusive deals and everything you need to know

25 Years, One Mission: Accessibility and Utility

Though much has transformed since that pivotal year, including the logo highlighted in the anniversary doodle, Google's mission endures: to organise the world's information and ensure its universal accessibility and utility. In a heartfelt message to users, Google expressed gratitude for their companionship throughout the past 25 years and expressed eagerness for the uncharted future.

Google's Founding Philosophy: Organising Information for All

The ingenious name "Google" stems from a play on a mathematical term denoting a 1 followed by 100 zeroes. Brin and Page's aspiration was clear: to systematically arrange the world's information and make it universally accessible and valuable.

ALSO READ | How to create multiple profiles on Facebook from one account: A quick guide

From Search Engines to AI and Beyond

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Google's scope now extends far beyond its foundational search engine. The company now delves into artificial intelligence, online advertising, cloud computing, and an array of cutting-edge technologies. India-born Sundar Pichai leads the company as the CEO of both Google and its parent company, Alphabet.

Latest Technology News