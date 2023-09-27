Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. From dorm room to global giant: Google's inspirational 25 years journey

From dorm room to global giant: Google's inspirational 25 years journey

On September 27, search engine giant Google celebrated its 25th birthday by taking a nostalgic stroll down memory lane. The special doodle showcased the evolution of Google's logo over the past two decades.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2023 7:55 IST
google, google 25th birthday, google doodle on 25th birthday, google 25 years journey, google at 25
Image Source : GOOGLE'S BLOG POST Google Marks 25th Birthday with nostalgic doodle and reflective journey

On its 25th Birthday, Google, in a blog post, shared sentiments of reflection, emphasising the significance of birthdays as a time to look back. The story of Google began with doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who crossed paths at Stanford University's computer science program in the late '90s. United by a common vision, they aspired to enhance the accessibility of the World Wide Web.

From Dorm Rooms to Garages: The Birth of Google Inc.

From the confines of their dorm rooms, Brin and Page fervently worked on crafting a prototype for a more efficient search engine. As progress surged, they relocated their operation to Google's inaugural headquarters—a humble rented garage. This momentous journey culminated on September 27, 1998, with the official birth of Google Inc.

ALSO READ | Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Exclusive deals and everything you need to know

25 Years, One Mission: Accessibility and Utility

Though much has transformed since that pivotal year, including the logo highlighted in the anniversary doodle, Google's mission endures: to organise the world's information and ensure its universal accessibility and utility. In a heartfelt message to users, Google expressed gratitude for their companionship throughout the past 25 years and expressed eagerness for the uncharted future.

Google's Founding Philosophy: Organising Information for All

Related Stories
AI-powered 'Dream Screen' coming to YouTube Shorts: Here's all you need to know

AI-powered 'Dream Screen' coming to YouTube Shorts: Here's all you need to know

RCS Support: Google calls on Apple in playful jab | Details

RCS Support: Google calls on Apple in playful jab | Details

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch with up to 7 years of Android updates

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch with up to 7 years of Android updates

Google announces retirement of basic HTML Gmail by January 2024

Google announces retirement of basic HTML Gmail by January 2024

Google turns 25, celebrates birthday with special doodle down memory lane

Google turns 25, celebrates birthday with special doodle down memory lane

The ingenious name "Google" stems from a play on a mathematical term denoting a 1 followed by 100 zeroes. Brin and Page's aspiration was clear: to systematically arrange the world's information and make it universally accessible and valuable.

ALSO READ | How to create multiple profiles on Facebook from one account: A quick guide

From Search Engines to AI and Beyond

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Google's scope now extends far beyond its foundational search engine. The company now delves into artificial intelligence, online advertising, cloud computing, and an array of cutting-edge technologies. India-born Sundar Pichai leads the company as the CEO of both Google and its parent company, Alphabet.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News