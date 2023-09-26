How to create multiple profiles on Facebook from one account: A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : META Know how to create multiple profiles on Facebook

In a recent update, Meta has unveiled an innovative feature for Facebook users, enabling them to create multiple personal profiles under a single account. This enhancement allows individuals to establish up to four additional profiles, each with its own distinct identity, providing a more nuanced representation of their interests, communities, or personas.

Each of these profiles will maintain its independent friends list and Feed, affording users the flexibility to engage with different circles in a more tailored manner. Additionally, users can follow various groups and Pages with each of their profiles, further personalising their online experience.

It's important to note that the primary Facebook profile, established upon initial account creation, remains obligatory and cannot be independently deleted. The sole method to remove it is by deleting the entire Facebook account.

To make the most of this feature, users can seamlessly log into their various profiles using their existing login credentials. Upon login, they will initially land in their main profile and can then effortlessly switch to their desired additional profile.

To create an additional profile, users can follow these step-by-step instructions:

Log into your Facebook account: Access the Facebook app or visit the website and log in using your current credentials.

Access the Menu button: Click on the Menu button located in the top right corner of the interface.

Create another profile: Within the menu options, select "Create another profile" or "Create Facebook profile" next to your profile name.

Get started: Click on "Get started" to initiate the profile creation process.

Follow on-screen instructions: Adhere to the on-screen prompts to establish a new profile, including selecting a profile name and an @username, ensuring compliance with Facebook's Community Standards.

Repeat if necessary: If you wish to create more additional profiles, simply repeat the aforementioned steps.

Users are reminded that all profiles, including additional ones, are subject to Facebook's Community Standards. Violations from any of the profiles may impact the entire Facebook account. It is imperative to use these profiles responsibly and in accordance with Facebook's guidelines.

In adopting these steps, users can seamlessly manage multiple profiles within their Facebook account, tailoring their online presence to various aspects of their interests and engagements.

