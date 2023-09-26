Itel launches budget-friendly P55 and S23+ in India: Check price, specs, and availability

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Itel P55 and S23+ launches in India: Cheapest 5G smartphone, curved display, and more

Itel has launched its latest model, the Itel P55 5G, in India. This device proudly claims the title of being the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone in the country. Alongside it, the Itel S23+ has also made its debut, standing out as the first smartphone under Rs 15,000 to feature a 3D curved display. Let's delve into what these smartphones bring to the table.

Starting at a competitive price, the Itel P55 5G is available at Rs 9,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 9,699 for the 4GB + 64GB option in India. Buyers can find it on Amazon in vibrant Blue or Green colors, with sales commencing on October 4, 2023. Additionally, Itel offers a noteworthy 2-year warranty along with a VIP screen replacement offer.

The Itel P55 boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it houses a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and a maximum of 128GB storage. On the rear, it features a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor.

Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery. For security, it incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are abundant, including 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

Moving on to the Itel S23+, it comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model in India. This sleek device is available in Elemental Blue and Lake Cyan color options.

The handset showcases a striking 6.78-inch FHD+ curved always-on AMOLED display with impressive features like 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it's powered by the Unisoc T616 Chipset, complemented by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone offers dual rear cameras, including a 50MP f/1.6 main sensor alongside an unspecified secondary sensor. For selfies, it boasts a 32MP sensor on the front. The device operates on the Itel OS 13, based on Android 13, featuring innovative elements like a Dynamic Bar, GPT AI assistant, and more.

