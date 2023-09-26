Itel launches budget-friendly P55 and S23+ in India: Check price, specs, and availability

Itel has launched its latest model, the Itel P55 5G, in India. This device proudly claims the title of being the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone in the country. Alongside it, the Itel S23+ has also made its debut, standing out as the first smartphone under Rs 15,000 to feature a 3D curved display. Let's delve into what these smartphones bring to the table.
Starting at a competitive price, the Itel P55 5G is available at Rs 9,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 9,699 for the 4GB + 64GB option in India. Buyers can find it on Amazon in vibrant Blue or Green colors, with sales commencing on October 4, 2023. Additionally, Itel offers a noteworthy 2-year warranty along with a VIP screen replacement offer.
The Itel P55 boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it houses a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and a maximum of 128GB storage. On the rear, it features a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor.
Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery. For security, it incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are abundant, including 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.
Moving on to the Itel S23+, it comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model in India. This sleek device is available in Elemental Blue and Lake Cyan color options.
The handset showcases a striking 6.78-inch FHD+ curved always-on AMOLED display with impressive features like 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it's powered by the Unisoc T616 Chipset, complemented by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
In the camera department, the smartphone offers dual rear cameras, including a 50MP f/1.6 main sensor alongside an unspecified secondary sensor. For selfies, it boasts a 32MP sensor on the front. The device operates on the Itel OS 13, based on Android 13, featuring innovative elements like a Dynamic Bar, GPT AI assistant, and more.