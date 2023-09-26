Spotify trials voice translation for podcasts: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : SPOTIFY Know how Spotify's voice translation for podcasts works

Spotify has introduced a new AI-powered tool for podcast creators to translate their content into various languages. This tool uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) and ensures that the original speaker's unique style is preserved in all translated versions. By using OpenAI's latest voice generation technology, the company is aiming to enhance the global accessibility of podcasts.

Starting with English-language episodes, Spotify plans to roll out voice-translated versions in French, German, and Spanish in the near future. These episodes will be accessible to users on both free and premium tiers, available in all countries where Spotify operates.

This new voice translation tool is currently undergoing testing with renowned podcasters like Bill Simmons, Dax Shepard, Lex Fridman, Monica Padman, and Steven Bartlett. Soon, some of their existing episodes will be made available in the selected languages.

Furthermore, upcoming episodes from these podcasters will be automatically translated, making content more accessible and inclusive. The platform has also announced that Trevor Noah's upcoming original podcast will incorporate this automatic translation tool upon its launch later this year.

Recently, the company has also introduced a new tool called ‘Showcase’ that enables artists to pay for the promotion of their music directly to listeners on the platform's Home feed.

The showcase feature will enable the artists to feature a specific song or even an entire album as a mobile banner ad, strategically targeting particular types of listeners across 30 markets initially. The banners will indicate that they are sponsored recommendations.

Artists interested in using Showcase must meet certain eligibility criteria. They need to have accumulated at least 1,000 streams over the past 28 days in one of the available target markets.

