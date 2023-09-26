OxygenOS 14 Beta: Here's what's new for OnePlus 11 users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus 11 receives new OxygenOS 14 Beta update

OnePlus, the well-known global technology brand, has introduced its latest operating system, OxygenOS 14, to users worldwide. This new system brings a host of smart features to make digital life easier and more efficient for users. According to the company, a standout feature of OxygenOS 14 is the introduction of the Trinity Engine. This platform incorporates six technologies that intelligently harness the full potential of smartphone hardware. It excels in handling demanding tasks like multitasking, heavy usage, and extended operation.

Zach Lin, who leads the OxygenOS Product team, shared that OxygenOS 14 was developed with user feedback in mind. It promises a faster, smoother experience, improved stability, sleeker design, and enhanced productivity.

The core elements of Trinity Engine are CPU Vitalisation, RAM Vitalisation, and ROM Vitalisation. These cleverly allocate internal resources, leading to better performance, longer battery life, and sustained smooth operation. For example, it extends battery life by an extra 20 minutes on OnePlus 11 devices with OxygenOS 14 compared to the previous OxygenOS 13.

RAM Vitalisation, a memory optimisation technology, receives a 10% boost in smoothness during regular use. It also allows frequently used apps to run in the background for up to 72 hours. ROM Vitalisation ensures that OnePlus devices remain fast and smooth even after four years of typical use.

Gaming enthusiasts will be pleased to find that OxygenOS 14 offers a more immersive and seamless experience. This is thanks to technologies like HyperRendering, HyperTouch, and HyperBoost.

Furthermore, the new system prioritises privacy and security, incorporating advanced algorithms and features to protect device, applications, and data.

OxygenOS 14 also pays attention to aesthetics. The color scheme dynamically adjusts based on factors like time of day, smartphone status, and content. Sound design has also been revamped, introducing nine sets of Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and eleven global UI sound designs.

